Boating collision off coast of Ocean City kills 1, injures 1

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Authorities say one person has died and another was injured in a boating collision off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports a call about the crash 60 miles offshore came in Friday afternoon.

The city’s fire department said in a Facebook post that one of the patients was pronounced dead by paramedics about 25 miles offshore and another person suffered a minor head injury.

The newspaper reports the crash took place during a fishing tournament. An investigation is ongoing.

