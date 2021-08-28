CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Loudoun Co. schools require vaccines | DC teachers worry schools aren't ready | Lawmakers want Hogan to vote on masks in schools | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Boating collision off coast of Ocean City kills 1, injures 1

The Associated Press

August 28, 2021, 2:36 PM

OCEAN CITY, Md. — Authorities say one person has died and another was injured in a boating collision off the coast of Ocean City, Maryland.

The Daily Times of Salisbury reports a call about the crash 60 miles offshore came in Friday afternoon.

The city’s fire department said in a Facebook post that one of the patients was pronounced dead by paramedics about 25 miles offshore and another person suffered a minor head injury.

The newspaper reports the crash took place during a fishing tournament. An investigation is ongoing.

ocean city

