Suspected Maryland drug trafficker sentenced to prison

A federal prosecutor says a suspected Maryland drug trafficker who led police on a chase which resulted in a crash that injured a person just discharged from a hospital has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a suspected Maryland drug trafficker who led police on a chase which resulted in a crash that injured a person just discharged from a hospital has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

Jonathan F. Lenzner, acting U.S. Attorney for Maryland, says in a news release that 32-year-old Terrel Tomlin of Baltimore was sentenced on Wednesday.

According to his plea agreement, Tomlin drove away from a traffic stop on Dec. 4, 2019, and crashed into a car driven by a person who had been recently released from a hospital after surgery.

Authorities say Tomlin was captured after a foot chase.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.