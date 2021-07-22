Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Suspected Maryland drug trafficker sentenced to prison

The Associated Press

July 22, 2021, 3:50 PM

BALTIMORE (AP) — A federal prosecutor says a suspected Maryland drug trafficker who led police on a chase which resulted in a crash that injured a person just discharged from a hospital has been sentenced to nearly four years in prison.

Jonathan F. Lenzner, acting U.S. Attorney for Maryland, says in a news release that 32-year-old Terrel Tomlin of Baltimore was sentenced on Wednesday.

According to his plea agreement, Tomlin drove away from a traffic stop on Dec. 4, 2019, and crashed into a car driven by a person who had been recently released from a hospital after surgery.

Authorities say Tomlin was captured after a foot chase.

