Coronavirus News: Mask policy in gov't buildings update | Federal prisoners face uncertain future | Pfizer to seek OK for 3rd dose | Track the DC area's vaccine rollout
Home » Maryland News » Senator, former US Attorney…

Senator, former US Attorney among 4 appointed to Board of Regents by Hogan

Bruce DePuyt

July 1, 2021, 10:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

This content was republished with permission from WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) appointed state Sen. Doug J.J. Peters (D-Prince George’s) and former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur to the University System of Maryland Board of Regents on Thursday.

He also chose a former state Board of Education president and a retired media executive to serve on the school’s 21-member governing board.

“As governor, I have the privilege of appointing distinguished Marylanders to serve on the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents,” Hogan said in a statement.

“Each of these individuals is well-qualified, widely respected, and will make an outstanding member of the Regents. I want to extend my congratulations to them on their appointments.”

Peters has represented District 23, which includes Bowie and parts of Upper Marlboro, in the Senate since 2007. He chairs the Capital Budget Subcommittee, which is responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in spending each year.

Following his appointment, Peters announced that he will resign from the Senate, effective at the end of the month. The move has significant political implications for the Senate and his district.

Hur served until February as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland — the chief federal law enforcement officer in the state. His office handled numerous high-profile cases during his three-year tenure.

A highly-regarded lawyer, Hur is a partner in a prominent Washington, D.C. law firm, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Andrew R. Smarick chairs the Maryland Higher Education Commission. A former president of the State Board of Education, he served as a domestic policy advisor to former president George W. Bush. He is an author and a former deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Education.

Hugh J. Breslin III is a media and management consultant who served as general manager at WDVM-TV in Hagerstown (formerly WHAG-TV) until 2018. He was a former chairman of the Washington Co. Economic Development Commission.

Hogan’s selections to the Board of Regents require Senate confirmation next year.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters and republished with permission. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

GAO focused on upskilling workforce to handle 'audits of tomorrow'

Contracting officers, grant managers on the frontlines of White House’s Made in America initiative

Few VA employees easily navigating new EHR after training, months of use, auditors say

A look into the secret world of the Space Rapid Capabilities Office

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up