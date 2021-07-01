Senator, former US Attorney among 4 appointed to Board of Regents by Hogan

Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) appointed state Sen. Doug J.J. Peters (D-Prince George’s) and former U.S. Attorney Robert Hur to the University System of Maryland Board of Regents on Thursday.

He also chose a former state Board of Education president and a retired media executive to serve on the school’s 21-member governing board.

“As governor, I have the privilege of appointing distinguished Marylanders to serve on the University System of Maryland’s Board of Regents,” Hogan said in a statement.

“Each of these individuals is well-qualified, widely respected, and will make an outstanding member of the Regents. I want to extend my congratulations to them on their appointments.”

Peters has represented District 23, which includes Bowie and parts of Upper Marlboro, in the Senate since 2007. He chairs the Capital Budget Subcommittee, which is responsible for hundreds of millions of dollars in spending each year.

Following his appointment, Peters announced that he will resign from the Senate, effective at the end of the month. The move has significant political implications for the Senate and his district.

Hur served until February as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland — the chief federal law enforcement officer in the state. His office handled numerous high-profile cases during his three-year tenure.

A highly-regarded lawyer, Hur is a partner in a prominent Washington, D.C. law firm, Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher.

Andrew R. Smarick chairs the Maryland Higher Education Commission. A former president of the State Board of Education, he served as a domestic policy advisor to former president George W. Bush. He is an author and a former deputy assistant secretary at the U.S. Department of Education.

Hugh J. Breslin III is a media and management consultant who served as general manager at WDVM-TV in Hagerstown (formerly WHAG-TV) until 2018. He was a former chairman of the Washington Co. Economic Development Commission.

Hogan’s selections to the Board of Regents require Senate confirmation next year.