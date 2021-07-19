Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in St. Mary’s Co. crash

The St. Mary's County Sheriff's Office is investigating a motorcycle crash that left the driver with "incapacitating injuries" early Saturday morning.

A motorcycle rider suffered what’s being described as “incapacitating injuries” in a crash early Saturday in St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that Colby Neal Savage, 24, of Prosser, Washington, was heading southbound on his motorcycle when he drove off the road and hit a telephone pole at about 12:30 a.m. at Point Lookout Road and Thompson Orchard Lane, in Lexington Park.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and EMS found Savage in a culvert off the side of the road, and that he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said they don’t know yet why Savage’s motorcycle left the road, but that speed appears to be a factor.