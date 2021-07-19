Coronavirus News: Surgeon general worries as pandemic worsens | The new breed of patients: Younger, unvaccinated | 500 days of tracking COVID | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Motorcycle rider seriously hurt in St. Mary’s Co. crash

Hannah Parker | hparker@wtop.com

July 19, 2021, 11:18 AM

A motorcycle rider suffered what’s being described as “incapacitating injuries” in a crash early Saturday in St. Mary’s County, Maryland.

The sheriff’s office said in a statement that Colby Neal Savage, 24, of Prosser, Washington, was heading southbound on his motorcycle when he drove off the road and hit a telephone pole at about 12:30 a.m. at Point Lookout Road and Thompson Orchard Lane, in Lexington Park.

The sheriff’s office said deputies and EMS found Savage in a culvert off the side of the road, and that he was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff’s office said they don’t know yet why Savage’s motorcycle left the road, but that speed appears to be a factor.

Hannah Parker

Hannah Parker is a writer and editor for WTOP. She is most interested in covering social issues in the D.C. area and is always looking for news tips and story ideas.

Related Categories:

Local News | Maryland News

