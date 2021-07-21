Coronavirus News: Va. school mask guidelines | Delta variant cases dominate US | CASES surge amid misinformation | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Frosh: Opioid settlement could bring $485M to Maryland

The Associated Press

July 21, 2021, 8:31 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s attorney general says a proposed $26 billion settlement with opioid producers could bring as much as $485 million to Maryland.

Attorney General Brian Frosh says the proposal announced Wednesday could help address the opioid epidemic in the state and its local subdivisions.

The settlement, which isn’t final, also would require reforms of industry practices.

The settlement would resolve the claims of participating states and local governments across the country. States will have 30 days to approve the agreements. After that, local governments will have four months to sign on.

Last year, opioid overdose deaths rose to a record 93,000 across the country.

