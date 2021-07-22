Coronavirus News: Uptick in cases in DC region | MoCo's 'contingency plan' | Report: limited COVID-19 tests for DC inmates | Vaccination numbers in DMV
Home » Maryland News » Dismembered dead woman found…

Dismembered dead woman found in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountain Park identified

Will Vitka | wvitka@wtop.com

July 22, 2021, 3:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
Joanna Michelle Amaya

A dismembered dead woman whose remains were found in Maryland’s Catoctin Mountain Park has been identified, authorities said Thursday, but they still don’t know how she died or the circumstances of her disappearance.

The FBI said Joanna Michelle Amaya, aka Dior Reyes, 21, of Gaithersburg, was recovered from the park in Thurmont on June 12.

The agency said that “a portion of her body was discovered by hikers off the trail in the park.”

The cause of death has yet to be determined.

As WTOP previously reported, she was wearing a black track suit, a wrist guard and red Nike shoes. She was found with a Puma handbag and a set of keys with an El Salvador keychain.

Authorities are urging people who think they may know who the woman is, or if they have information about a missing person in the last six months, to call the FBI’s free tip-line at 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324).

WTOP’s Jack Moore contributed to this story.

Will Vitka

William Vitka is a Digital Editor and reporter for WTOP.com. He's been in the news industry for over a decade. Before joining WTOP, he worked for CBS News, Stuff Magazine, The New York Post and wrote a variety of books—about a dozen of them, with more to come.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army adopting new policies to help soldiers move as housing market fires up

Warner says ‘time is now’ for cyber incident reporting legislation

Regulator tells USPS slower mail wouldn’t result in 'much improvement' to its finances

State Dept. staffing surge won’t address passport backlog ‘overnight,’ union warns

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up