Midshipman pilot injured when small plane crashes

EASTON, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Naval Academy midshipman was injured when the small plane he was piloting crashed and caught fire as it approached an Eastern Shore airport. Maryland state troopers responded after a Trident Air single-engine plane crashed Thursday near the Easton Airport.

The U.S. Naval Academy says the midshipman was soloing as a part of the academy’s powered flight program.

A National Transportation Safety Board spokesman says the pilot reported a loss in engine power on approach and the plane crashed about a mile from the airport.

Police say after the pilot was pulled from the cockpit, the aircraft was fully engulfed in flames. The pilot was flown to Shock Trauma. The academy says his injuries aren’t life-threatening.

