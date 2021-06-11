CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Funding for overdue gas, electric bills | Closing vaccine gap for Latinos in Md. | How many vaccinated in DMV?
Home » Maryland News » MS-13 gang members sentenced…

MS-13 gang members sentenced to life for 2019 murder in Md.

The Associated Press

June 11, 2021, 8:41 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE (AP) — Baltimore County’s state’s attorney’s office says two reported members of the MS-13 gang have been sentenced to life without parole for their roles in the murder of a 21-year-old man nearly two years ago.

A news release from the office of State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger on Thursday says Hugo Portillo Chavez and Jonathan Escobar Hernandez were convicted Tuesday of first-degree premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The men were charged in the death of Daniel Alvarado Cuellar, who was found stabbed to death outside of his Parkville home in 2019.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

This article was written by WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters and republished with permission. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

White House partners with NSF to stand up National AI Research Resource Task Force

Scanning military records now will improve disability claims process later, VBA says

AP: Some stolen US military guns used in violent crimes

When it comes to the workplace, even the intelligence community is going 'hybrid'

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up