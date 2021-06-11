MS-13 gang members sentenced to life for 2019 murder in Md.

Baltimore County's state's attorney's office says two reported members of the MS-13 gang have been sentenced to life without parole for their roles in the murder of a 21-year-old man nearly two years ago.

A news release from the office of State’s Attorney Scott Shellenberger on Thursday says Hugo Portillo Chavez and Jonathan Escobar Hernandez were convicted Tuesday of first-degree premeditated murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

The men were charged in the death of Daniel Alvarado Cuellar, who was found stabbed to death outside of his Parkville home in 2019.

