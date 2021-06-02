CORONAVIRUS UPDATE: Free beer, other incentives for 'vaccine sprint' | Dispelling vaccine skepticism among Black residents | Libraries reopening | Region's vaccine progress
Home » Maryland News » Maryland man's stomach-churning way…

Maryland man’s stomach-churning way to raise money for kids

Luke Lukert | llukert@wtop.com

June 2, 2021, 6:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Do you like roller coasters? Maybe, but do you like it enough to take 100 trips over the course of eight hours? One Maryland man plans to do that, and all for charity.

Clint Novak will spend Thursday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. taking repeat trips on the Wild Cat roller coaster at Adventure Park USA, in Monrovia.

Novak is a 22-year roller coaster enthusiast. His love of the thrill rides started when he worked as a roller coaster operator as a teenager. He is the co-host of the “Ride With Us” podcast with American Coaster Enthusiasts.

“It’s to raise money for Give Kids the World Village, in Kissimmee, Florida. The goal is to raise 2,500. Every time I go around the coaster once, I want to raise about $25, and I am estimated to do about 100 rides in that 8 hour period,” Novak said.

It is part of an initiative called “Coasting for Kids,” which encourages people from across the country to raise funds by riding their favorite local coaster.

All proceeds go to Give Kids The World Village.

“It is an amazing organization that gives families with critically ill children a dream vacation,” Novak said

The nonprofit covers flights and lodging, and it also pays for the families to visit Disney World, Universal Studios and even Sea World.

“They are giving families a desperately needed vacation from their problems. They are able to go down there and create new memories,” Novak said.

The coaster will be closed to the public during Novak’s trips, but if you donate $25 you can hop on with him and take a loop around the Wild Cat.

Novak is also accepting donations through his Facebook page for those who cannot attend.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Army tackling service member suicide by turning to its soldiers

What to watch as Congress revives familiar TSP investment policy debates

Biden’s 2022 budget request was light on federal IT, cyber policy goals, but heavy spending

Report: Oversight lapses at impaired pathologist's hospital

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up