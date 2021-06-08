Correction: Casino Revenue-Maryland story

Maryland casinos have set a new monthly revenue record for the second time in three months.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland casinos have set a new monthly revenue record for the second time in three months. The Maryland Lottery announced Monday that the six casinos generated $172.4 million in May. The previous single-month record was set in March with $169.2 million. Casinos contributed $73.4 million to the state in May. That’s an increase of $9.7 million compared to the $63.7 million contributed to the state in May 2019. Maryland’s casinos were closed from March 16 to June 19 last year due to the pandemic. Contributions to the Education Trust Fund in May were $53.3 million. That’s an increase of $5.5 million during May 2019.

