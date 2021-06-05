Laurel plans for modified Independence Day celebration

The City of Laurel, Maryland, is planning an Independence Day celebration this year, but things will be a little different compared to pre-pandemic days.

The 42nd annual celebration kicks off July 3 and will include a parade at 11 a.m., a car show at noon on Mulberry Street and a flag-raising ceremony, according to an announcement from the city.

Fireworks will take place at 9:15 p.m. and access to the field will start at 7:30. Directions to the firework viewing locations are on the city’s website.

No book bags or coolers, alcohol or pets will be allowed on the field. There will not be any vendors, music or family games on the field. Instead, the city is asking families to plan their own barbecues.

The first 15 families that register their backyard family fun with the city will get a special “goodie bag” filled with “4th of July cheer.”

To register, email the city.