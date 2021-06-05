CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
Home » Maryland News » Laurel plans for modified…

Laurel plans for modified Independence Day celebration

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

June 5, 2021, 2:38 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

The City of Laurel, Maryland, is planning an Independence Day celebration this year, but things will be a little different compared to pre-pandemic days.

The 42nd annual celebration kicks off July 3 and will include a parade at 11 a.m., a car show at noon on Mulberry Street and a flag-raising ceremony, according to an announcement from the city.

Fireworks will take place at 9:15 p.m. and access to the field will start at 7:30. Directions to the firework viewing locations are on the city’s website.

No book bags or coolers, alcohol or pets will be allowed on the field. There will not be any vendors, music or family games on the field. Instead, the city is asking families to plan their own barbecues.

The first 15 families that register their backyard family fun with the city will get a special “goodie bag” filled with “4th of July cheer.”

To register, email the city.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Who is a CDO’s boss? Survey finds mixed role in agency hierarchy

Mayorkas orders TSA to expand union rights, pay officers General Schedule wages

Pentagon has a new strategy for JADC2, but most of us won’t be able to see it for a while

USPS on-time delivery ticks up, but doesn't cross pre-pandemic threshold

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up