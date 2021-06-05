1 injured after plane crashes in bay near Maryland airport

A small plane that crashed into Sinepuxent Bay along Maryland's eastern shore left one injured Sunday afternoon, according to police.

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — A small plane that crashed into Sinepuxent Bay along Maryland’s eastern shore left one injured Sunday afternoon, according to police.

Maryland State Police said that a private, single-engine plane with one pilot and four other occupants crashed into the bay around 2 p.m. Sunday after smoke began to fill the cabin.

Police said the pilot, Matthew Cortigiani, 25, of Utah, shut off the engine and originally attempted to land at the nearby Salisbury/Ocean City Regional Airport, but the plane bounced on the runway and crashed into the bay at the end of the runway to its east.

The Ocean City Fire Department transported one of the occupants to a near hospital to treat their injuries.

The cause of the crash is being investigated by the Federal Aviation Administration.

Below is the area where the crash happened:

WTOP’s Matthew Delaney contributed to this report.

