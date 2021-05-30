CICADAS: Why cicadas sound different | Photos | Cicada tacos on the menu | FAQs about Brood X
Woo-hoo or woo-woo? Western Maryland Scenic Railroad returns

The Associated Press

May 30, 2021, 1:44 PM

CUMBERLAND, Md. — The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad has resumed operations for the first time since the pandemic forced a shutdown in March 2020.

The Cumberland-Times-News reports that the railroad returned to the tracks Saturday with its standard round trip between Cumberland and Frostburg.

The train will include an open-air car this year as well as an air-conditioned double decker car. The train can hold up to 250 passengers.

The railroad is using diesel locomotives while a steam locomotive undergoes repairs. The steam locomotive is expected to return to the tracks later this summer.

