Woo-hoo or woo-woo? Western Maryland Scenic Railroad returns

CUMBERLAND, Md. — The Western Maryland Scenic Railroad has resumed operations for the first time since the pandemic forced a shutdown in March 2020.

The Cumberland-Times-News reports that the railroad returned to the tracks Saturday with its standard round trip between Cumberland and Frostburg.

The train will include an open-air car this year as well as an air-conditioned double decker car. The train can hold up to 250 passengers.

The railroad is using diesel locomotives while a steam locomotive undergoes repairs. The steam locomotive is expected to return to the tracks later this summer.

