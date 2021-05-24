Police: Man threatened officers, drove car through Md. station

Authorities say a man drove his car through the Havre de Grace, Maryland, police station after threatening police officers.

Police said the man called the police department Sunday threatening to go to the station to kill an officer.

Officers found the man parked in a car just a mile from the station, but police said when they approached the car, the man tried to run them over.

The man then headed to the police station, where he drove his car through the front lobby, the police said.

The police said the man got out and tried to attack officers, but they stunned him and he was taken to a hospital.

No officers were hurt, and investigators said numerous charges are pending.

Update on the incident that occurred at our station.

The male subject called the police department and stated he was going to come there and kill a police officer. Officers responded to the 400 Blk of Village Dr where they located the subject in his vehicle. — HdG Police (@HdGPolice) May 24, 2021

