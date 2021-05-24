MEMORIAL DAY: Opera star to perform at national concert | Tips on holiday car shopping | Weekend weather outlook | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Police: Man threatened officers, drove car through Md. station

The Associated Press

May 24, 2021, 12:18 PM

The police in Havre de Grace, Maryland, said the station suffered severe damage, bot no officers were hurt. (Courtesy Havre de Grace Police Department)

HAVRE DE GRACE, Md. — Authorities say a man drove his car through the Havre de Grace, Maryland, police station after threatening police officers.

Police said the man called the police department Sunday threatening to go to the station to kill an officer.

Officers found the man parked in a car just a mile from the station, but police said when they approached the car, the man tried to run them over.

The man then headed to the police station, where he drove his car through the front lobby, the police said.

The police said the man got out and tried to attack officers, but they stunned him and he was taken to a hospital.

No officers were hurt, and investigators said numerous charges are pending.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

