Police: 4 arrested after Ocean City Boardwalk drug deal

The Associated Press

May 1, 2021, 4:37 PM

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — Four Maryland men have been arrested after police say they observed a drug deal on the Ocean City Boardwalk.

Ocean City Police said Saturday that they received a call Thursday from a boardwalk business owner who said he saw the occupants of a parked car on 8th Street measuring white powder on a scale.

Undercover officers responded and police say they observed a drug transaction on the boardwalk.

Police say the men engaged in the transaction got into two cars and drove off before being stopped.

Four men from Prince George’s County were arrested on multiple charges.

Police say they seized heroin, powder cocaine, a digital scale, cash and a 9mm handgun.

