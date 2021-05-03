CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Veterinarian continues curbside service | Md. leaders call for eviction moratorium | 3 ways to address vaccine hesitancy | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Officials: Woman who set fire watched it burn from chair

The Associated Press

May 3, 2021, 1:37 PM

ELKTON, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland woman charged with setting fire to her home with a person inside is accused of watching it burn from a chair on the front lawn before leaving. The Delaware News Journal reports that witnesses heard a screaming female in the basement of the burning home in Elkton, Maryland, and helped her out of the house. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office says 47-year-old Gail Metwally was arrested on arson and attempted murder charges. Witnesses told investigators that Metwally set multiple fires in the home before she sat in the chair and watched.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

