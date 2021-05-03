Officials: Woman who set fire watched it burn from chair

ELKTON, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland woman charged with setting fire to her home with a person inside…

ELKTON, Md. (AP) — Authorities say a Maryland woman charged with setting fire to her home with a person inside is accused of watching it burn from a chair on the front lawn before leaving. The Delaware News Journal reports that witnesses heard a screaming female in the basement of the burning home in Elkton, Maryland, and helped her out of the house. The Maryland State Fire Marshal’s office says 47-year-old Gail Metwally was arrested on arson and attempted murder charges. Witnesses told investigators that Metwally set multiple fires in the home before she sat in the chair and watched.

