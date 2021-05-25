Maryland’s chief judge updates COVID-19 court measures

Maryland’s chief judge is updating COVID-19 health measures for courthouses and judicial facilities to enable vaccinated people to enter them without face coverings next week.

Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued the orders Tuesday in response to modified protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They will be effective June 1. The new orders will allow all judicial employees and court visitors over the age of 2 who are fully vaccinated to enter judiciary facilities without masks.

That’s unless the administrative judge or state court administrator determines there are certain settings that may require them.

