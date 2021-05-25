MEMORIAL DAY: Most COVID-19 restrictions in DC region now gone | Memorial Day travel underway | Arlington National Cemetery ready for weekend | What's open, what's closed | Beach Guide
Maryland’s chief judge updates COVID-19 court measures

The Associated Press

May 25, 2021, 4:49 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland’s chief judge is updating COVID-19 health measures for courthouses and judicial facilities to enable vaccinated people to enter them without face coverings next week.

Court of Appeals Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued the orders Tuesday in response to modified protocols from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

They will be effective June 1. The new orders will allow all judicial employees and court visitors over the age of 2 who are fully vaccinated to enter judiciary facilities without masks.

That’s unless the administrative judge or state court administrator determines there are certain settings that may require them.

This article was written by WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters and republished with permission. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

