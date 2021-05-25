Balto. Co. resident wins 1st Md. vaccine lottery drawing

A Baltimore County person is the first to win Maryland's $40,000 lottery drawing for people who have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The person was not named when the Maryland Lottery tweeted about the promotion Tuesday.

The drawing Tuesday was the first of 40 consecutive days of drawings for a $40,000 prize.

On July 4, a final drawing will be worth $400,000.

To be eligible, a participant must be a Maryland resident who is 18 and over who has been vaccinated in the state. Everyone who has been vaccinated will be automatically entered into the drawing.

Several other states also are holding lottery promotions to encourage people to get vaccinated, including New York, Ohio and Oregon.

Over 68% of Maryland residents 18 and older have been vaccinated, moving the state closer to its goal of 70% being vaccinated by Memorial Day.

