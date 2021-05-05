Maryland casinos report third-best monthly revenue in April

The Maryland Lottery says the state's six casinos generated their third-highest revenues ever in the month of April.

BALTIMORE (AP) — The Maryland Lottery says the state’s six casinos generated their third-highest revenues ever in the month of April.

Lottery officials reported Wednesday that casino revenue totaled $162 million last month. That’s nearly 12% more than in April 2019 and follows an all-time record of $169 million in March.

Maryland casinos were closed in April of last year due to the pandemic.

Nearly $70 million of last month’s casino revenue will go to the state.

Maryland’s casinos set a single-month record in revenue in March. The casinos raised the large revenues last month despite some ongoing limits due to the pandemic.

