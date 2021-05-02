A good Samaritan rescued a baby from the Assawoman Bay Sunday after the infant was ejected from a car “half over the guardrail” of the Route 90 bridge in Ocean City, Maryland, following a car crash involving multiple vehicles.

“A Good Samaritan immediately jumped over the guardrail and into the bay, rescuing the infant,” the Ocean City Fire Department posted on Facebook.

Ocean City Fire and Police were called to the scene at approximately 2:47 p.m. where a “mass casualty incident” was declared and emergency personnel upgraded the call to a “rescue response.”

Firefighters secured the vehicle with rescue tools while paramedics treated “multiple priority patients.”

Seven injured people were taken to various hospitals for treatment, and the infant was flown to Johns Hopkins Children’s Hospital by Maryland State Police Aviation, according to officials. Numerous local fire department ambulances assisted at the scene.

Route 90 and Coastal Highway 589 remain closed.

Ocean City Police are currently investigating the cause of the crash.