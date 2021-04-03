Trail network runs from Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Maryland

The task of naming the network of trails stretching from Pittsburgh to Cumberland, Md., was brought up at an initial planning meeting in the mid-1990s.

Ideas were thrown out. But naming something that didn’t yet exist took a backseat to the actual work, Linda McKenna Boxx said.

“Let’s see if we can actually build the trail and see if the name appears,” she said. Well, they built it.

And back came that pesky missing piece.

In 2001 at the Confluence Community Center in Somerset County, dozens of volunteers gathered to finally settle on a name.

