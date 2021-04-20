Official at Maryland police agency resigns after arrest

The deputy superintendent of the Maryland Natural Resources Police has resigned after being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and negligent driving.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The deputy superintendent of the Maryland Natural Resources Police has resigned after being charged with driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to remain at the scene of an accident and negligent driving.

Natural Resources Police said Lt. Col. Ernest Leatherbury resigned Tuesday.

Maryland State Police say he was arrested Saturday night near Ocean City.

Police say Leatherbury had stopped at a red light, backed into another vehicle and left the scene.

Police say the driver of the other vehicle called police and followed Leatherbury. He was arrested and taken to the state police Berlin Barrack for processing.

He was released to a sober driver.

