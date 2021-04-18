CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: US to resume J&J COVID vaccinations | Economic recovery post-COVID in DC | College plans for fall | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Ocean City seeks to shush the boardwalk a little

The Associated Press

April 18, 2021, 3:23 PM

OCEAN CITY, Md. (AP) — The Town of Ocean City is considering a new noise ordinance this week to tighten up on loud music and shouting on its iconic boardwalk.

The town council will take up discussion at its Monday meeting on the proposal; it limits noise from speakers, radios, or human shouting to between 60 and 75 decibels depending on the time of day and location on the boardwalk.

Sixty decibels is a typical conversational level. The ordinance allows for slightly higher decibels levels during the day than late at night.

It also allows slightly higher levels south of 12th Street, where more people are located and the ambient noise level is higher.

