CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Md. lift outdoor dining restrictions | New mass vaccination site in Howard Co. | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Maryland starts COVID-19 testing…

Maryland starts COVID-19 testing program for underserved

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 12:16 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Maryland is launching a free COVID-19 testing program in Hagerstown and Salisbury retail facilities to enhance testing in underserved communities.

The Maryland Department of Health launched the mobile pilot program on Thursday in partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The two-week pilot will be conducted as part of the federal government’s Increasing Community Access to Testing Program.

The pilot will run for two weeks in the parking lot outside Walmart Superstores in Hagerstown and Salisbury.

The sites will be open April 29-May 2 and May 6-9, from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Army wants to lock soldiers' biometrics in with machines to create sci-fi-like effects

New court ruling puts future of DoD's multibillion dollar JEDI Cloud contract in serious doubt

Senate committee advances Ahuja's nomination for OPM director

Senate committee approves USPS board picks committed to 10-year reform plan

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up