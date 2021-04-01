CHERRY BLOSSOM NEWS: Tidal Basin crowds | Drive-in movies | Virtual views | Art in bloom | Photos
Maryland Senate advances sweeping police accountability bill

The Associated Press

April 1, 2021, 2:30 AM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — The Maryland Senate has advanced a far-reaching police reform measure that already has cleared the House of Delegates.

Senators debated the bill late Wednesday and into Thursday morning before giving the measure preliminary approval.

The measure drew hours of debate.

Opponents contend it goes too far and will prompt police to quit.

One provision that drew criticism would create the potential forfeiture of a police officer’s pension for committing perjury or a felony.

Some senators also opposed a provision requiring a mental health screening for officers.

But supporters say law enforcement officers must be responsible for their behavior.

