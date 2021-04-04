Maryland posts highest number of new virus cases since January

Health officials in Maryland have reported 1,669 new cases of the coronavirus as well as eight more virus-related deaths.

The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that the state posted its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since January 31.

On that day, state health officials had reported 1,747 cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maryland is now more than 417,000.

More than 8,000 people have died. Both figures come from the Maryland Department of Health.

More than 1,100 people are also hospitalized in the state due to complications from the virus.

That’s 67 more people than on Saturday.

