CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Are worries about vaccine 'passport' overblown? | 'Vaccine spotter' hailed as lifesaver | DC region's vaccine progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Maryland posts highest number…

Maryland posts highest number of new virus cases since January

The Associated Press

April 4, 2021, 12:14 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Health officials in Maryland have reported 1,669 new cases of the coronavirus as well as eight more virus-related deaths.

The Baltimore Sun reported Sunday that the state posted its highest number of daily coronavirus cases since January 31.

On that day, state health officials had reported 1,747 cases.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Maryland is now more than 417,000.

More than 8,000 people have died. Both figures come from the Maryland Department of Health.

More than 1,100 people are also hospitalized in the state due to complications from the virus.

That’s 67 more people than on Saturday.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Like WTOP on Facebook and follow @WTOP on Twitter to engage in conversation about this article and others.

Get breaking news and daily headlines delivered to your email inbox by signing up here.

© 2021 WTOP. All Rights Reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

$715 billion defense budget takes flack from left and right

Assessment dashboard shows why federal hiring is so difficult

Army reimagining the way it uses, modernizes its technology and infrastructure

OPM launches employee survey initiative to update job competency models

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up