CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: What to know about J&J vaccine | Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Maryland courts return to…

Maryland courts return to full operations, face backlog

The Associated Press

April 27, 2021, 8:50 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — Jurors are returning to Maryland’s courtrooms. And judges are starting to address the backlog of felony cases that have piled up during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that jurors are coming back this week for the first time in five months.

The state’s courts have opened and closed intermittently since the virus broke out more than a year ago.

Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued an order that allows jury trials to resume after halting them in November because of rising coronavirus cases.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Tags:

courts

Pentagon now using direct-hire authorities for a third of its cyber workforce

Biden to sign $15 minimum wage for federal contract workers

FCC explores 'additional consequences' for banned IT vendors to secure supply chains

Limits on official travel for federal employees remain in place, even if vaccinated

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up