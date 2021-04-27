Maryland courts return to full operations, face backlog

BALTIMORE — Jurors are returning to Maryland’s courtrooms. And judges are starting to address the backlog of felony cases that…

BALTIMORE — Jurors are returning to Maryland’s courtrooms. And judges are starting to address the backlog of felony cases that have piled up during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Baltimore Sun reported Tuesday that jurors are coming back this week for the first time in five months.

The state’s courts have opened and closed intermittently since the virus broke out more than a year ago.

Chief Judge Mary Ellen Barbera issued an order that allows jury trials to resume after halting them in November because of rising coronavirus cases.

