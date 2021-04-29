CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC's COVID restrictions on weddings | Montgomery Co. vaccine update | DC region's vaccination progress | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Delaware officer dead, Maryland man facing murder charges

The Associated Press

April 29, 2021, 11:31 AM

DELMAR, Del. (AP) — A Delaware police officer has died of injuries he suffered after responding to a fight at a home early Sunday.

Delaware State Police say 54-year-old Delmar police corporal Keith Heacook was pronounced dead at a Baltimore hospital Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities say Heacook was attacked by 30-year-old Randon Wilkerson of Salisbury, Maryland, after responding to a house in Delmar shortly after 5 a.m. Sunday.

A witness reported that Wilkerson slammed his foot repeatedly on Heacook’s head while he lay unconscious.

Police say Wilkerson also attacked and seriously injured an elderly couple who lived across the street.

