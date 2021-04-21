CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Loosening Montgomery Co. COVID restrictions? | Metro extend service for games | Prince George's Co. vaccine update | Region's vaccination numbers | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Board approves compensation for…

Board approves compensation for Md. man wrongfully convicted

The Associated Press

April 21, 2021, 4:27 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

After serving 19 years in prison after being wrongfully convicted of attempted murder, a man has been awarded more than $1.6 million in compensation from the state of Maryland.

The Board of Public Works voted unanimously Wednesday to approve funding for Melvin Thomas, now 40, who spent close to half his life in prison and was exonerated in December for an attempted murder charge dating to 2001.

The money will be paid over a period of seven years, and within 30 days, Thomas will receive his first payment of $84,805.

Almost $11,000 of the total sum of money awarded will go toward mental health and financial counseling for Thomas.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Navy, Coast Guard consider network tech to hedge against illegal fishing

The big Pentagon internet mystery now partially solved

In spite of it all, federal employee engagement rises in 2020 FEVS

JADC2 strategy in the works, possibility for investment fund

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up