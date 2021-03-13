CORONAVIRUS NEWS: California COVID-19 variants in Va. | In-person learning in Md. | DC vaccine update | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Maryland man who shot…

Maryland man who shot 2 police officers gets life in prison

The Associated Press

March 13, 2021, 11:49 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

GLEN BURNIE, Md. — A Maryland man has been sentenced to three life terms in prison for bludgeoning a man to death with a sledgehammer and wounding two police officers.

Joseph Willis, of Pasadena, was sentenced Friday after pleading guilty to first-degree murder for beating 44-year-old Christopher Lawrence Jones while he slept in his Glen Burnie home on Feb. 5, 2020.

Willis also pleaded guilty to attempted murder for seriously injuring two Anne Arundel County detectives by shooting them with a gun he stole from Jones’ house.

The shooting sparked a 16-hour manhunt that locked residents of a Stony Beach neighborhood in their homes and closed nearby county schools.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Crime News | Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

Even as negative audit findings rise, glimmers of progress on DoD's 2020 financial statement

OPM preparing new guidance to support more flexible agency telework policies

A strong Army in pursuit of data dominance

Biden undoes Trump memo skeptical of agency performance metrics

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up