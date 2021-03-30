CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Criticism over Md. vaccine equity | Laminate your COVID-19 vaccination card for free | Metro GM on ridership | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maryland bill would ban hate symbols in public schools

The Associated Press

March 30, 2021, 3:03 PM

A bill in the Maryland state Legislature is aiming to ban the display of symbols of hate in public schools effective July 1.

The law, filed as HB0418, would institute a statewide order disallowing any symbols of hate including, but not limited to: swastikas, Confederate flags and nooses — though they can be displayed in classroom settings.

Del. Michele Guyton, D-Baltimore County, the bill’s sponsor, said it’s a timely and necessary measure, especially in light of the emergence of the Black Lives Matter movement to the forefront of the national conversation.

