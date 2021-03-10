Maryland bill would ban firearms at election sites

A bill banning firearms at polling sites in Maryland is advancing in the state Legislature, and advocates say it is necessary to stop voter intimidation.

If passed, SB10, which is cross-filed in the House of Delegates as HB450, would prohibit a person from carrying or possessing a firearm within 100 feet of a polling site during an election, with some exceptions, beginning October 2021.

On-duty law enforcement officers, or officers who are reporting to or leaving duty, would be exempt from this law, as well as off-duty officers who wear a badge and conceal-carry.

