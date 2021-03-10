CORONAVIRUS NEWS: How will Montgomery Co. spend relief money? | When to expect stimulus check | Latest test results in DC region | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Maryland bill would ban…

Maryland bill would ban firearms at election sites

The Associated Press

March 10, 2021, 6:01 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A bill banning firearms at polling sites in Maryland is advancing in the state Legislature, and advocates say it is necessary to stop voter intimidation.

If passed, SB10, which is cross-filed in the House of Delegates as HB450, would prohibit a person from carrying or possessing a firearm within 100 feet of a polling site during an election, with some exceptions, beginning October 2021.

On-duty law enforcement officers, or officers who are reporting to or leaving duty, would be exempt from this law, as well as off-duty officers who wear a badge and conceal-carry.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Are there too many cooks in the federal cyber kitchen?

Katko calls for $5B CISA budget to reflect its ‘quarterback’ status

What led to IRS backlog: ‘Thin workforce,’ new pandemic relief programs

Years of workforce losses at federal scientific agencies spark bipartisan concern

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up