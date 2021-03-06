CORONAVIRUS NEWS: CDC studies mask wearing, dining bans | Md. marks 1 year of COVID-19 | WTOP reporter details vaccine experience | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Former Md. tax preparer pleads guilty to federal tax fraud conspiracy

Valerie Bonk | vbonk@wtop.com

March 6, 2021, 9:17 AM

Anita Fortune, 56, of Alexandria, Virginia, pleaded guilty on Friday to conspiracy to defraud and to assisting in the preparation and filing of false tax returns.

In total, the tax loss caused to the IRS as a direct result of Fortune and her co-conspirators’ conspiracy for the tax years 2012 through 2018 was $189,748, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney for the District of Maryland.

Fortune was convicted of wire fraud in 2007 resulting in her IRS e-filing privileges being revoked.

Prosecutors said that she used multiple business names including Tax Terminatorz Inc.

Fortune will be required to pay restitution in the full amount of the loss, which the parties stipulate is at least $189,748, according to prosecutors.

Fortune faces a maximum sentence of five years in federal prison for the conspiracy and three years in federal prison for aiding and assisting in the preparation and filing of false tax returns, according to the news release.

U.S. District Judge Paul W. Grimm has scheduled sentencing for June 4.

Valerie Bonk

Valerie Bonk started working at WTOP in 2016 and has lived in Howard County, Maryland, her entire life. She's thrilled to be a reporter for WTOP telling stories on air. She works as both a television and radio reporter in the Maryland and D.C. areas. 

