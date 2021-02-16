CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC hospital to vaccinate teens | Va. to ease some restrictions | Md. schools set to reopen | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Taxes may be offset…

Taxes may be offset by diaper, feminine hygiene donation

The Associated Press

February 16, 2021, 5:10 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

A Maryland bill would allow deductions of up to $1,000 from state income tax for donations of diapers or feminine products to a qualified charitable organization starting in tax year 2021.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there is a heightened demand for diapers and feminine hygiene products, which are typically the first items to be out of stock at distribution centers, advocates said. HB711, a bill cross-filed with SB622, incentivizes Marylanders to donate these essential items.

Anyone will be able to claim up to $1,000 against their Maryland income tax, if they donate or give money for these specific items, according to the bill.

The donation would be registered with the Comptroller’s office.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | Local News | Maryland News

House committee weighs adding more civil service protections after Schedule F

Past marijuana use doesn't rule out federal jobs for applicants, OPM says

Warner, Rubio push to extend contractor pandemic relief authorities

Smarter software could help Air Force cut fuel bills by a million gallons per week

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up