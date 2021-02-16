Taxes may be offset by diaper, feminine hygiene donation

A Maryland bill would allow deductions of up to $1,000 from state income tax for donations of diapers or feminine products to a qualified charitable organization starting in tax year 2021.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, there is a heightened demand for diapers and feminine hygiene products, which are typically the first items to be out of stock at distribution centers, advocates said. HB711, a bill cross-filed with SB622, incentivizes Marylanders to donate these essential items.

Anyone will be able to claim up to $1,000 against their Maryland income tax, if they donate or give money for these specific items, according to the bill.

The donation would be registered with the Comptroller’s office.

