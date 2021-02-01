CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Pentagon approves more vaccination teams | 3 Md. men accused of scheme to sell vaccines | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Some who are hospitalized in Md. are now eligible for vaccine

The Associated Press

February 1, 2021, 8:53 AM

BALTIMORE — Adults in Maryland who are hospitalized with a small number of certain health conditions are now eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccines.

That’s according to the Maryland Department of Health’s latest clinician guidance. The Baltimore Sun reported Monday that the list of qualifying conditions is short. And the news comes while vaccine appointments remain difficult to get.

The list of eligible people includes cancer patients in active treatment, sickle cell disease patients, solid organ transplant recipients and diabetic patients.

The list also includes people who have end-stage renal disease and require hemodialysis as well as patients with Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD).

