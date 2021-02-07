Maryland woman fatally hit by truck near NYC’s Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a Maryland woman has been fatally hit by a truck near Times Square in…

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a Maryland woman has been fatally hit by a truck near Times Square in New York.

Authorities say 64-year-old Tamar Rhode, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was hit by a tractor-trailer at 3 p.m. Saturday at West 45 Street and Broadway.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police say the driver remained at the scene and has not been criminally charged.

The investigation is continuing.

