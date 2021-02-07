CORONAVIRUS NEWS: MCPS update | Md. expands screening of variants | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter | Latest on DC region's cases and deaths
Maryland woman fatally hit by truck near NYC’s Times Square

The Associated Press

February 7, 2021, 2:10 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a Maryland woman has been fatally hit by a truck near Times Square in New York.

Authorities say 64-year-old Tamar Rhode, of Gaithersburg, Maryland, was hit by a tractor-trailer at 3 p.m. Saturday at West 45 Street and Broadway.

She was taken to Bellevue Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. Police say the driver remained at the scene and has not been criminally charged.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

