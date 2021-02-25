CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. Gov. Northam recalls testing positive for COVID-19 | Metro in need of COVID relief | 1 year into the pandemic | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Maryland bill would charge companies for carbon pollution

The Associated Press

February 25, 2021, 8:17 PM

Maryland lawmakers would charge fees on fossil fuels and high-emissions vehicles to reduce pollution within the state — and send the first $350 million annually to fund schools — under a bill in the state’s General Assembly.

HB33, the Climate Crisis and Education Act, cross-filed with SB76, would require the state to reduce its carbon emissions from 2006 by 60% by 2030 and reach net zero carbon emissions by 2045.

Beginning July 31, 2022, all fossil fuels brought into Maryland for burning and all new high-emission vehicles sold or registered within the state would incur a fee, according to the bill.

