Marijuana legalization proposed in Maryland Legislature

HB32 would legalize, tax, and regulate marijuana, referred to as cannabis in the bill, for adults 21 and older and also allow for expungement and release for individuals previously arrested or incarcerated.

Advocates say a bill essentially legalizing recreational use of cannabis in Maryland would be an important step toward addressing social equity and racial injustices.

HB32 would legalize, tax, and regulate marijuana, referred to as cannabis in the bill, for adults 21 and older and also allow for expungement and release for individuals previously arrested or incarcerated.

Bill sponsor Del. Jazz Lewis of Prince George’s argued at the hearing that the bill would take the production of cannabis off of the streets to ensure safer products, while simultaneously creating jobs, helping small businesses, and bringing in potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.