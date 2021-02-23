CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Long lines at Six Flags vaccine site | New vaccine system in Prince William Co. | DC opens high-capacity vaccine site | Sign up for WTOP's pandemic newsletter
Home » Maryland News » Marijuana legalization proposed in…

Marijuana legalization proposed in Maryland Legislature

The Associated Press

February 23, 2021, 5:29 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Advocates say a bill essentially legalizing recreational use of cannabis in Maryland would be an important step toward addressing social equity and racial injustices.

HB32 would legalize, tax, and regulate marijuana, referred to as cannabis in the bill, for adults 21 and older and also allow for expungement and release for individuals previously arrested or incarcerated.

Bill sponsor Del. Jazz Lewis of Prince George’s argued at the hearing that the bill would take the production of cannabis off of the streets to ensure safer products, while simultaneously creating jobs, helping small businesses, and bringing in potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

This article was written by WTOP’s news partners at Maryland Matters and republished with permission. Sign up for Maryland Matters’ free email subscription today.

USPS offers early retirements to non-union employees in agency reorganization

Biden national security plan doubles down on building cyber workforce

Agencies should reengage now with unions over repealed Trump workforce orders, OPM says

How IRS line employees and managers are dealing with a second filing season under pandemic

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up