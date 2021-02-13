CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Va. statewide vaccination effort | CDC reopening guidance | Region's vaccine progress | DC-region test results
Home » Maryland News » Juvenile reform bill to…

Juvenile reform bill to halt life without parole for many

The Associated Press

February 13, 2021, 2:14 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sentencing juveniles to life without parole could essentially end in Maryland if legislation going through the General Assembly becomes law.

The bill, HB0409, also known as the Juvenile Restoration Act, would allow courts to deviate from sentence minimums required by the law when dealing with children younger than 18, and no longer allow the sentencing of juveniles to life without the possibility of parole or release.

Also, the bill would allow someone who has already served at least 20 years for a crime committed as a minor to apply for a sentence reduction.

In such cases, the sentencing court would conduct a hearing and the individual could receive a shortened sentence or even be released.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

No snow days for teleworkers during the pandemic, OPM reminds feds

DoD outpaces public in vaccine efficiency, says vaccine is safe for nearly all adults

Agencies are considering the long-term implications telework will have on locality pay, training and office space

GSA credits success of record IT revenue savings to transparency, more trust

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up