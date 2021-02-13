Juvenile reform bill to halt life without parole for many

Sentencing juveniles to life without parole could essentially end in Maryland if legislation going through the General Assembly becomes law.

The bill, HB0409, also known as the Juvenile Restoration Act, would allow courts to deviate from sentence minimums required by the law when dealing with children younger than 18, and no longer allow the sentencing of juveniles to life without the possibility of parole or release.

Also, the bill would allow someone who has already served at least 20 years for a crime committed as a minor to apply for a sentence reduction.

In such cases, the sentencing court would conduct a hearing and the individual could receive a shortened sentence or even be released.

