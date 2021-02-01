Hogan to give virtual state of the state address

Gov. Lawrence J. Hogan Jr. (R) announced Monday that he will deliver his annual State of the State address on Wednesday evening ― virtually.

Traditionally, governors address a noontime joint session of the General Assembly in the House chamber, on the third Wednesday of the annual legislative session. Hogan said he is delivering the speech virtually, in accordance with federal and state health guidelines.

“While we honor the historic and constitutional significance of this annual tradition, it is important we follow the proper health protocols,” Hogan said in a statement. “This address provides a chance to reflect on the unprecedented challenges we have confronted together over the last year, and the opportunities for recovery that lie ahead.”

Instead of delivering the speech at noon, Hogan’s State of the State on Wednesday ― his seventh ― will take place in the evening for the first time, “in order to reach more Marylanders,” the governor’s office said.

The broadcast will be available on the governor’s Facebook and YouTube pages, and will be broadcast live on Maryland Public Television.

A Democratic member of the House of Delegates will be afforded an opportunity to offer a rebuttal on MPT, but as of press time Monday the identity of the lawmaker had not been announced.