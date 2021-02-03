Hogan focuses on vaccines, economic help, schools in speech

Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is urging patience on residents awaiting vaccination against COVID-19, saying the process will take far longer and be more difficult than anyone would like.

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan is urging patience on residents awaiting vaccination against COVID-19, saying the process will take far longer and be more difficult than anyone would like.

Hogan spoke about those difficulties in his State of the State address Wednesday evening.

The Republican governor says it will take many months for manufacturers to boost vaccine production.

So far, he says, Maryland has administered more than 570,000 vaccines. A

fter the speech, the House majority leader who gave the Democrats’ response, described the vaccine rollout as bungled and says the public has been left deeply confused about how to get access to the vaccine.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.