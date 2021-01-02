Oyster harvest in section of St. Mary’s River restricted due to sewage

A report of a sewage overflow has prompted a Maryland agency to close a waterway in St. Mary’s County to shellfish harvesting.

The Maryland Department of the Environment issued an emergency order on Saturday. The order applies to a portion of the St. George Creek area of the St. Mary’s River.

It became effective immediately to prevent the harvesting of oysters and other shellfish in the immediate future. The agency is coordinating with the Maryland Department of Natural Resources and the Maryland Department of Health to determine whether oysters were harvested from the area in recent days.

