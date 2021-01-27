CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC teachers receive vaccine | US boosting vaccine deliveries | Md., Va. vaccination lag | Latest regional test results
More than $400M in rent relief coming to Md. from feds

Rick Massimo

January 27, 2021, 11:29 AM

The federal government is providing more than $400 million to Marylanders who need help paying their rent.

Gov. Larry Hogan announced Wednesday that the federal government was providing $258.1 million to the state, to be administered through the Department of Housing and Community Development, and another $143 million directly to Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Frederick, Harford, Howard, Montgomery and Prince George’s counties, as well as the city of Baltimore.

The state is waiting on regulatory guidance from the feds on how the money can be used. In the meantime, DHCD Secretary Ken Holt is talking with Maryland General Assembly leaders about forming a bipartisan group to help develop a state plan.

“We continue to back one of the strongest eviction moratoriums in the country with direct relief for rental payments, legal services, and affordable housing,” Hogan said in a statement. “We look forward to working with legislative leaders to determine the best way to utilize these resources for Marylanders in need.”

