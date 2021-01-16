Maryland man arrested for stealing, crashing ambulance

Maryland State Police have arrested a man they say stole an ambulance and took it for a drive on Friday in Cambridge.

Augustus Redditt, 52, of Baltimore, is charged with vehicle theft, driving under the influence, drug possession and related traffic offenses, according to a news release.

Shortly before 8:10 p.m., Maryland State Police said state troopers were called regarding a Dorchester County Emergency Medical Services ambulance that was stolen from outside the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Dorchester.

According to a preliminary investigation, troopers found the ambulance traveling west on Route 50 in Cambridge.

Police said Redditt activated the ambulance’s emergency equipment in an attempt to move vehicles out of the way.

Redditt eventually lost control of the ambulance, left the road in the 5100 block of Ocean Gateway in the area of Tarbutton Mill Road and rolled the vehicle over before coming to a rest, according to police.

There were no patients or other passengers in the ambulance at the time it was taken and Redditt was taken into custody and transported to the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton for treatment of his injuries, police said.

Redditt was later released from the hospital and transported to the Maryland State Police Easton Barrack for processing, according to police who said the incident remains under investigation.