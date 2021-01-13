INAUGURATION NEWS: The latest | Biden signs first exec orders | Scenes around DC | Inauguration liveblog | Photos
Home » Maryland News » Maryland lawmakers begin 90-day session

Maryland lawmakers begin 90-day session

The Associated Press

January 13, 2021, 4:24 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Maryland lawmakers are gathering for the first day of their annual 90-day legislative session.

The House and Senate are scheduled to convene at noon.

There are a variety of precautions that are being taken due to the coronavirus pandemic. For example, the statehouse will be closed to the public.

Proceedings in both chambers will be viewable online.

Legislative hearings also will be done virtually, with members of the public able to testify on legislation online.

Lawmakers and Gov. Larry Hogan will be focusing largely on how to help Maryland recover from the coronavirus pandemic. Lawmakers also will be working on a package of police reform measures.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

New House bill would block Schedule F, and anything else like it

Census Bureau director to resign amid criticism over data

Security, COVID, politics make feds question workplace safety

Agencies finally shedding the bad rap of being a technology laggard

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up