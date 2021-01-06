INAUGURATION NEWS: Metro stations to close, widespread road closures | Inauguration FAQs | Trump's 2nd impeachment
Authorities investigate inmate death in Maryland

The Associated Press

January 6, 2021, 6:51 AM

CUMBERLAND, Md. — Authorities in Maryland are investigating the death of an inmate who was found unresponsive in his cell.

The state’s Department of Public Safety and Correctional Services said Tuesday the inmate was found by officers Monday night.

Authorities did not release his identity.

They say he was in his 20s and was being housed at Western Correctional Institution in Cumberland.

The department says officers “immediately” performed CPR and called for medical assistance before he died.

The cause of death was not clear.

The Baltimore Sun reports Maryland State Police have launched a probe into his death. They will be working with the department to find out what happened.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

