Maryland ranks No. 3 on ‘most-charitable’ list

When it comes to giving, Maryland outshines most of the country, according to new rankings by personal finance website WalletHub.

In terms of generosity, WalletHub ranked Maryland No. 3 on its list of charitable states. Utah and Minnesota took the No. 1 and No. 2 slots.

WalletHub said it considered a number of factors, including monetary versus volunteering contributions, percentage of the population contributing and the percentages income people were donating, when devising the 2020 rankings.

Virginians ranked No. 2 for opening their wallets for charity, but 28th for giving of their time, giving the commonwealth the 7th spot overall on WalletHub’s list. Meanwhile, Maryland ranked 6th in charitable giving and 5th in volunteering.

WalletHub’s 10 most charitable states: