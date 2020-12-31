Maryland congressman announces death of 25-year-old son

The son of Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin has died, the congressman's office announced Thursday. Thomas Bloom Raskin, 25, was a graduate of Amherst College and a second-year student at Harvard Law School. No cause of death was given.

The son of Maryland Rep. Jamie Raskin has died, the congressman’s office announced Thursday.

Thomas Bloom Raskin, 25, was a graduate of Amherst College and a second-year student at Harvard Law School.

The news release does not list a cause of death.

“Tommy was pure magic. His brilliance and compassion knew no bounds. He passionately loved his family, friends, and animals, and was devoted to the cause of the global poor,” Raskin and his wife, Sarah Bloom Raskin, said in a statement. “We are devastated and demolished to be without him.”

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sisters, Hannah and Tabitha, grandparents, Arlene Bloom and Lynn Raskin, and dozens of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends, the statement said.

“The family is grateful for the outpouring of support and love from neighbors, constituents, and friends but asks everyone to observe strict COVID-19 protocols during this time of grief,” the statement said.

Funeral and memorial service arrangements will be released at a later time.

Raskin, a constitutional law professor, has represented Maryland’s 8th Congressional District, which includes parts of Montgomery, Frederick and Carroll counties since 2016, most recently winning reelection in November.

Raskin rose to national prominence earlier this year for his high-profile role during President Donald Trump’s impeachment.

Condolences for Raskin family

Lawmakers nationwide and others have expressed their condolences and support for Raskin and his family.

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball remembers Thomas Raskins as “dedicated to making our world a better place by lifting up the most vulnerable amongst us.”

“From working on Middle East policy at the Friends Committee on National Legislation to the rigors of Harvard Law school, this young man was destined to do great things nationally and abroad,” Ball said.

California Rep. Eric Swalwell said he is saddened by the Raskins’ loss, while Maryland Sen. Ben Cardin said that “Team Maryland is with you always.”

Journalist Rachel Maddow said that she was sorry to hear about Thomas Raskin’s death and the Raskin’s family will be in her thoughts.

Below are reactions from others, including Maryland Sens. Chris Van Hollen and Ben Cardin and New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.

Lawmakers react – Curated tweets by WTOP