Maryland board OKs key permit for natural gas pipeline

The Associated Press

December 2, 2020, 4:29 PM

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — A Maryland board has approved a key wetlands license for a pipeline to bring natural gas to Somerset County on the state’s Eastern Shore.

The Board of Public Works voted 3-0 for the license on Wednesday to allow drilling for the project, despite heavy objections from environmentalists.

The Eastern Shore Natural Gas Pipeline Company sought the license to drill under the Wicomico River in Salisbury, Maryland, to construct the pipeline.

The 7-mile underground pipeline would bring natural gas to Somerset County, which currently doesn’t have access to natural gas.

