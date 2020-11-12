CORONAVIRUS NEWS: DC restaurant fined for maskless patrons | Va. teacher associations call for virtual-only learning | Latest coronavirus test results
‘Whatever it takes’: Maryland restaurant reacts to tighter COVID-19 restrictions

Megan Cloherty | @ClohertyWTOP

November 12, 2020, 12:35 PM

Restaurants and bars in Maryland are buckling up for what could be a rough ride as restrictions continue to tighten. On Tuesday, Gov. Larry Hogan rolled back restaurants’ indoor capacity to 50%.

Outside the Irish Inn At Glen Echo, patio chairs dripping with rain are set up in empty parking spaces.

“What you see outside there is keeping us alive,” said manager Frank Cassady.

With restrictions limiting restaurants reduced even further to 25% capacity in Montgomery County, the Irish Inn is relying heavily on good weather.

“It’s a day-by-day. It’s a week-by-week. And it’s very difficult. For instance, now we’ve got Thanksgiving coming up. Thanksgiving is one of our busiest days of the year, and we have no clue where we’re going with that,” Cassady said.

It’s a question many restaurant owners share heading toward another traditional moneymaking holiday that they need to make the most of.

“We know we’re doing the best we can do and striving as much we can do. And all being well, we think if we can somehow make it through winter, we’ll be OK.”

Restaurants across the region are having to get creative with making their outdoor spaces work for customers as the temperatures drop.

